How much money does Terry Crews have and how tall is he?

Terry Crews' net worth

Terry Crews, a comedian and actor, is best known for his role in the movie White Chicks, which he starred in in 2004.

The former NFL player has amassed a sizable fortune, thanks largely to his successful acting career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s net worth is (dollar)25 million.

Crews has had a successful acting career, starring in films such as the hit 2004 film White Chicks, The Longest Yard (2005), and the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris as Julius Rock.

Crews played for the Rams, Chargers, Redskins, and Eagles in his early NFL days, but his career in sports was not nearly as successful as his career in Hollywood.

In 2004, the film White Chicks catapulted Crews to mainstream stardom, paving the way for her continued success.

Crews is 53 years old, having been born in Flint, Michigan on July 30, 1968.

Crews is 6 feet and 3 inches tall, which comes as no surprise given his previous career as an NFL player.

He’s also taller than many of his co-stars at the start of his movies.

Crews decided to leave the NFL in 1997 and relocate to Los Angeles, where he began his acting career.

In 2002, he had his first major role in the film Friday After Next, in which he co-starred with musician Ice Cube.

Crews, who is best known for his line “And for the lady, perhaps a salad?” and singing along to Vanessa Carlton’s song A Thousand Miles in the film White Chicks, has been busy in new roles.

He has been preparing for his role in the TV series Tales of the Walking Dead, which is set to air sometime in 2022, since his run on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Craig of the Creek ended in 2021.

He also appeared alongside Tony Danza on PBS’ Finding Your Roots on February 8, 2022.

He has been married to longtime wife Rebecca King-Crews since 1990, making him the first actor in Hollywood to have a three-decade marriage.

During their 31-year marriage, the couple has had a total of five children.

Throughout their marriage, the couple has had to deal with cheating and addiction, as they revealed in their audio memoir Stronger Together, released in spring 2021.

