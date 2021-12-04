How much money does The Oppenheim Group have in its bank account?

What is the Oppenheim Group’s net worth?

The Oppenheim Group has received national attention as a result of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

The real estate firm is in charge of selling luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip, as well as Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air, and Malibu.

The Oppenheim Group was founded by Jason Oppenheim, a real estate broker and attorney from the United States.

Prior to real estate, the 44-year-old California native practiced law after graduating from UC Berkeley, but left to follow in his family’s footsteps, according to reports.

His great-great-grandfather, according to Oppenheim’s biography, founded one of the city’s first real estate companies in 1889.

As a result of his company’s success, he now has a net worth of (dollar)50 million.

The Oppenheim Group, according to reports, sells over 100 properties per year and is responsible for over (dollar)1 billion in sales and (dollar)300 million in active listings.

The value of the business is currently unknown.

According to their website, the company has 38 real estate agents, including:

Many of these names will be familiar to fans of Selling Sunset, as they appear frequently on the show and will do so again in season four, which premieres on November 24, 2021.

Quinn was thought to have been fired from Selling Sunset earlier this year, but The Sun was able to confirm that she is still employed by The Oppenheim Group.

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

On Twitter, we’re @TheSunUS, and on Facebook, we’re www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]