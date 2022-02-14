How Much Older Are the Stars Than the Characters They Play in ‘Euphoria’?

How Old Are the Stars in ‘Euphoria’ Than the Characters They Play?

Euphoria, a popular HBO show, is a very dark show.

In the lives of high school students, the series explores issues such as drugs, sex, and violence.

Although the show’s characters are teenagers, they are played by adults who are capable of handling the show’s intense and sensitive subject matter.

Here’s how old the Euphoria cast is in comparison to the characters they play.

While it’s difficult to pin down an exact age for some of the Euphoria characters, Rue and Jules are unmistakably 17 years old, as their ages are mentioned several times throughout the series.

According to The Mary Sue, Zendaya is 25 years old, while Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, is 22.

Rue mentions early in the series that she and Lexi grew up together, implying that Lexi is also 17.

Maude Apatow (24), who plays her, is a young actress.

Rue, Jules, and Lexi would be juniors in high school at this point.

Dominic Fike, a 26-year-old actor, has joined the cast of Euphoria Season 2.

Elliot is a 17-year-old junior in high school who befriends Rue and Jules.

Maddy is 17 years old when Nate Jacobs introduces her in season 1, but she celebrates a birthday in season 2, episode 4, so she is presumably now 18.

Maddy’s actress, Alexa Demie, is in her thirties.

Barbie Ferrierea, 25, plays Kat, a 17-year-old character in the first season.

It’s difficult to say what grade Maddy and Kat are in, but given how much they hang out with Cassie, it’s possible they’re seniors with birthdays later in the school year.

Nate Jacobs appears to be a few years older than the majority of the Euphoria girls.

Nate is a senior in high school, so he is 18 years old.

According to The Mary Sue, he is played by Jacob Elordi, who is 24 years old.

Syndey Sweeney, who plays Cassie, is also 24, and her character is an 18-year-old high school senior.

Cassie dates Chris McKay, a 19-year-old college freshman in Season 1 of Euphoria.

Algee Smith, who plays him, is 27 years old.

Gia, Rue’s younger sister, is 13 years old, and she is still alive, according to The Mary Sue.

