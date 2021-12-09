How Much Time Has Passed Between Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘The Witcher’?

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17th, following the events of season 1.

As Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allen) finally face their destiny, the new installment promises more turmoil, adventures, and monsters.

The complicated timelines and time jumps were one aspect of the first season that fans were unhappy with.

This raises the question of whether The Witcher Season 2 will start immediately after the Battle of Sodden or after a significant time jump.

Small snippets of what to expect from the new storyline were shown in the series’ main trailers.

Ciri and Geralt’s relationship, as well as the Law of Surprise’s destiny, were revealed in the trailer.

Ciri, on the other hand, does not appear to be the same young girl who fans adored in the first season.

Ciri appears to have matured and grown into a strong woman in still images and trailers.

This led fans to believe Ciri’s role had been recast.

“This season, they’ve given Ciri a different look, not going for the “ghostly elf child” vibe of season one, darkening her brows and giving her different eye make-up,” Forbes reports.

However, the answer is simple: in season 2, Allen is Ciri.

Allen had just turned 17 years old when the first season was shot.

Allen is now 20 years old, having completed the production, premiere, and filming the new season.

Ciri’s new grown-up look has fans wondering if she’s hinting at a season 2 time jump.

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Dates, Trailers, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About the New Episodes

While Ciri’s appearance is noticeably different from that of the first season, the new episode is expected to take place shortly after the Battle of Sodden.

The story will pick up right after Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) defeats the Nilfgaard army in the forest, according to the main trailer.

The trailer features scenes of a charred forest and an army.

In addition, a character monologues that the North and South are at war, which was already in progress in season 1.

Fans also see Yennefer (Mimi Ndiweni), who had vanished bruised and bloody after the battle, talking to Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni).

They’re both dressed in the same clothes they wore during the battle.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher, told…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.