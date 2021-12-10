How Nathen Garson Honored His Late Father Willie Garson by Attending the Premiere of And Just Like That

Nearly three months after his father, Willie Garson, died of cancer, Nathen Garson attended the premiere of And Just Like That.

Nathen Garson is honoring his father.

Nearly three months after Willie Garson’s death from pancreatic cancer, his son attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That…

On Instagram, he commemorated the occasion by posting a photo with Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and his girlfriend.

He captioned the photos, “What a fantastic trip and what an incredible time I had.”

“Thank you, @justlikethatmax, for a great time and for inviting me to the season premiere of And Just Like That!”

“Go check it out on HBOmax!” Nathen added as a promo for the show.

Shortly before his death, Willie filmed scenes for the HBO series as Stanford Blatch.

On the 8th of August,

On February 2, the 57-year-old actor was photographed filming in New York City alongside his on-screen husband Mario Cantone.

“It didn’t hit me until I was in wardrobe yesterday and it was, like, literally stepping into the shoes again,” Garson told Us Weekly in June, expressing her excitement for people to see the show.

“It was fantastic.”

Garson passed away just as the reboot was wrapping up, leaving fans to wonder how he will be remembered.

Stanford appears to have spent more time with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda since the season premiere.

Because (spoiler) episode two showed Stanford assisting Carrie in the aftermath of Big’s death, which occurred while he was riding a Peloton.

Although it’s unclear how they’ll deal with Stanford’s death, showrunner Michael Patrick King told The New York Times that he didn’t think it was necessary to address Willie’s death because “I knew the audience would know.”

Though Sarah Jessica will miss her pal, she expressed her gratitude for the “years spent on sets (most notably Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ” in a tribute to the actor.

