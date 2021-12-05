How often should you wash your clothes, from T-shirts to pajamas (and you’re probably not doing it often enough)

This year has provided us with a plethora of How Tos, ranging from relearning how to wash our hair to being reminded of the ABCs of caring for your delicate vulva.

Although the inevitability of having to wash our clothes is a daily task we’re confident we’ve mastered over the years, there appears to be a proper way to do it.

Do you wash your clothes every time you wear them?

Or do they all occupy the same chair?

A new TikTok video reveals how often you should wash everything from t-shirts to sleepwear, as well as how to do it responsibly (a single wash can use up to 45 gallons of water).

The @brightly.eco video was based on a research project by Annie Gonzalez, a board certified dermatologist, and has since gone viral with over 1.6 million likes.

According to her, not washing our clothes often enough can lead to bacne or an itchy rash.

“All of the oil on our clothes resurfaces on our skin, clogging the pores and causing body acne,” explains Dr.

Gonzalez is the name of a character in the movie

This raises the ultimate question: how frequently should clothes be washed to keep bacteria at bay while also saving the environment?

You can probably wear the same clothes for four days if you work from home – unless you sweat a lot, of course.

Items that come into direct contact with your skin, such as socks and underwear, should be washed more frequently, according to the dermatologist.

The only exception is bras, which should only be washed after being worn for up to four times.

Other everyday clothing can be washed after the second or third wear.

Dresses, shorts, and trousers are among them.

The same goes for sleepwear, according to Gonzalez, who suggests washing our pajamas after the third use.

A few viewers, however, didn’t seem to agree with her suggestions, with one saying, ”Lol, I only wear everything once!”

”Sleepwear, 8 and a half months,” someone wrote, followed by, ”Everything else 1,”

”Sleepwear until it no longer fits,” a TikToker clarified.

”T-shirts for two to four wears?”

”You guys have such a laid-back lifestyle; I can barely get through a day without sweating!”

