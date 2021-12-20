How old is Alice Cooper, and how much money does he have?

Alice Cooper’s age and net worth are both unknown.

Alice Cooper is a true rock legend, with his thick dark eyeliner and shaggy black hair.

Cooper announced new tour dates in December 2021, following the release of his most recent album, Detroit Stories.

Alice Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier, was born on February 4, 1948, and has a 50-year career as an American singer, songwriter, and actor.

With a raspy voice and a stage show that includes pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls, and dueling swords, he is dubbed “The Godfather of Shock Rock” by music journalists and peers.

He’s influenced by horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock to create a macabre and theatrical brand of rock meant to shock listeners.

School’s Out and I’m Eighteen are two of his biggest hits.

Cooper is, without a doubt, a wealthy man.

He is estimated to be worth (dollar)50 million (£36 million) as of 2021.

This figure includes not only his music career, but also his appearances on television and in movies.

Cooper has appeared in a number of television shows, including Dark Shadows, Wayne’s World, Pink Lady, and Duncanville.

According to IMDb, he also voiced Windy Pete in a Bubble Guppies episode in 2020.

The countdown has begun for fans, who are only a few weeks away from seeing their favorite rock star perform live.

Cooper’s 2022 tour will kick off on January 27, 2022, in Windsor, Ontario, and will run through February 8, before heading to Miami, Florida for the Monsters of Rock Cruise.

Cooper will tour the United States and Europe from March 18, 2022, to June 29, 2022, following the cruise.

Cooper’s upcoming shows can be purchased through his website or through Ticketmaster.

Cooper and Sheryl Goddard have been married since 1976.

Goddard, a choreographer and ballerina, was born on May 20, 1956.

Goddard maintains a low profile, but her husband frequently brags to the press about her.

Calico, 40, Dash, 36, and Sonora, 29 are their three children from their marriage.