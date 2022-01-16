How old is Eren in Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ and when did the anime start?

How old is Eren in Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ and what age was he when the anime first aired?

Attack on Titan’s final season has just begun, and Eren Jaeger has come a long way since the anime first aired.

His recent growth may make viewers wonder how long it’s been since Shiganshina fell.

In Attack on Titan Season 4, how old is Eren, and how old was he at the start of the series?

Is Levi Ackerman Killed in the Manga ‘Attack on Titan’?

Season 4 of Attack on Titan begins with a time jump, transporting viewers four years into the future.

It’s no surprise, then, that the characters all appear to be significantly older than they were at the end of Season 3.

Eren, in particular, has changed his appearance.

His hair has grown longer, and he has gained weight.

And it’s not just his physical appearance that has changed.

He distances himself from his comrades in the first half of the final season, adopting an eerie calm attitude toward the fight between Paradis Island and Marley, and going to great lengths to defeat the enemy nation.

Those who are watching the fourth season may be wondering how old Eren is in these final episodes.

According to Distractify, the main character of Attack on Titan is 19 years old when the Marley arc begins.

Maybe it’s just his demeanor, but Eren appears to be much older than 19 when the anime’s final season begins.

It makes viewers realize how young he was at the start of the anime.

Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Who Controls Which Titan Shifters?

How old was Eren when Attack on Titan Season 4 started? Season 1 has a few time jumps of its own, but Eren is 10 when the Colossal Titan kicks down the wall for the first time.

That’s a young age to be dealing with such trauma, but it makes sense given how much the Fall of Shiganshina has shaped him.

Eren and his friends are then relocated and enticed to join the army of Paradis Island.

Eren is only 15 years old when he joins the Scouts Regiment, according to Distractify.

So, if the character in Season 4 feels like he should be older, it could just be because he joined the military…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.