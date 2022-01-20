How old is Hilary Duff’s Sophie in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

Now that the trailer for Hilary Duff’s How I Met Your Father has been released, all fans can talk about is how much it reminds them of a grown-up Lizzie McGuire — and we’re all here for it.

In 2022, the down-to-earth spinoff of How I Met Your Mother introduces us to Sophie and a whole new set of hilarious friends.

Take a look at our fun facts about who Sophie is and how old she is, how this compares to Duff in real life, and everything you need to know about Sophie’s older version (the iconic Kim Cattrall!) before the show premieres on January 18, 2022.

Sophie, like Ted Mosby, transports viewers to a time when she relied on her friends for support and looked for the love of her life everywhere.

There are many shenanigans and good times, as well as her falling in love and having her heart broken.

Her story, unlike Ted’s, does not begin when she is 27 years old.

Instead, it all starts when she turns 30, which is a watershed moment in her life.

The scene that appears in just nine seconds into the How I Met Your Father trailer on YouTube supports this giveaway.

When her friends yell out’surprise!’ for her birthday, Sophie is stopped in her tracks.

Two balloons form the number 30 on the door behind them, and birthday signs in the back read “Talk thirty to me” and “Dirty 30.”

Duff has nearly four years of experience in this area, while Sophie is just starting her journey in her 30s.

She is 34 years old and has three children with her second husband, Matthew Koma (her first husband was Mike Comrie from 2019 to 2016).

She had Luca Cruz, who is now nine, with Comrie.

She has two more children, Banks Violet Bair, three, and Mae James Bair, just under one, with her now-husband Koma.

Comrie, Luca’s father, began dating Duff at the age of 19, married her at the age of 22, and divorced five years later after a sexual assault allegation and a publication about Comrie asking multiple women to sleep with him.

Duff’s romance with Koma, on the other hand, is still going strong as they approach their third wedding anniversary.

