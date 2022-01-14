How old is John Cena, the star of “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker”?

John Cena began his professional wrestling career as a ring announcer, but he’s come a long way since then.

He’s had a lot of success in Hollywood, with his most recent role as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad receiving a lot of praise.

In fact, as the character, the actor now stars in his own HBO Max series.

But, in the year 2022, how old is John Cena?

John Cena has appeared in a number of well-known films in addition to his long and successful career as a wrestler.

Among them are F9: The Fast Saga and Vacation Friends.

His first appearance as the DC Comics character Peacemaker was in The Suicide Squad in 2021.

In addition, Cena’s character in HBO’s Max’s Peacemaker, which premiered with three episodes in January, is continuing his run.

the thirteenth

This is the actor’s first major series, so it’s a significant step forward in his career.

And Cena is a natural in the role of DC’s ruthless vigilante — but how old is the actor in the DC Extended Universe?

John Cena was born on April 23, 1997, according to the Internet Movie Database.

At the time of this writing, the Peacemaker star is 44 years old, though he will turn 45 in April 2022.

He’s a year older than several of his Peacemaker co-stars as a result.

Freddie Stroma, who plays Vigilante in the show, celebrated his 35th birthday this year.

Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland, meanwhile, are 32 and 33 years old.

Of course, some of Cena’s DC colleagues, such as Chukwudi Iwuji (47) and Steve Agee (52) are younger than he is.

And everyone in the cast is the right age to play these characters: they’re young enough to master the physical demands of playing a superhero while also being old enough to bring a wealth of experience to the table.

John Cena has a long resume, but The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are two of his most notable projects to date.

As the latter begins releasing episodes on a weekly basis, fans are wondering how long Cena will be a part of the DCEU.

No decisions have been made by James Gunn.

this #peacemaker day, remember the real reason for the season: me. watch the first 3 episodes of my show back to back to back on @hbomaxpic.twitter.com/qK1dNgJM8K — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 13, 2022