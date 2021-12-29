How Old Is ‘RHOP’ Newcomer Mia Thornton?

Mia Thornton’s Age on ‘RHOP’: How Old Is She?

Following the departure of Monique Samuels, the Real Housewives of Potomac welcomed Mia Thornton as a full–time cast member for Season 6.

The newcomer, introduced by Karen Huger, has already had a few run-ins with some of the other ladies, but otherwise appears to fit in with the rest of the cast.

It’s unclear whether she’ll return for the next season, but it’s a safe bet.

Thornton’s age is unknown.

According to reports, he was born in November.

Mia Thornton, a franchise owner since 1984, recently celebrated her 37th birthday.

Her husband, businessman Gordon, was born on March, according to several reports.

He is 67 years old, having been born on November 18, 1954.

As a result, they’re 30 years apart in age.

Mia worked her way up from Clinic Director to owning Massage Envy Spas to establishing Joint Chiropractic Doctor Offices in several states, including New York, Maryland, and North Carolina, after earning a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy.

‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Claims She and Newbie Mia Thornton Had a ‘Rough Start’ Because of Another Housewife

Gordon, who was also a franchise owner, served on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte, North Carolina, and sponsored families there.

They also donate to other charities such as A Better World and A Child’s Place.

The newest housewife was introduced to the other ladies by OG Karen Huger, but she didn’t seem to get along with Wendy Osefo or Candiace Dillard.

When the newest housewife wondered if the political commentator had more work done on her body than she initially disclosed, Osefo called Thornton out on her plastic surgery.

After referring to Dillard’s music video shoot as “low budget,” Thornton had a long-running feud with the singer.

The reality star then retaliated with a “yo mama” joke, which hurt Thornton’s feelings because his mother was a drug addict.

During the couple’s trip, the tension between the ladies reached a head when the ladies threw lettuce at each other.

Despite Thornton’s threats to leave, the newest housewife stayed, and she and Dillard appeared to be on good terms.

She had a rocky start with Gizelle Bryant as well, but the newcomer appears to blend in well with the rest of the cast.

At the start of our vacation on the Chesapeake Bay, the…

