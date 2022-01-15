How old was Michael Landon when he died?

What was the age of Michael Landon when he died?

From 1974 to 1983, Little House on the Prairie starred Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls.

After a successful TV career, the actor passed away in 1991.

Here’s everything we know about Landon’s age when he died.

Michael Landon was born on October 31, 1936, as Eugene Maurice Orowitz.

Landon made his television debut in the 1955 episode of Luke and the Tenderfoot titled “The Boston Kid,” in which he played Clyde Meacham.

Landon made his film debut in the 1957 film I Was a Teenage Werewolf, after appearing in an episode of The Sheriff of Cochise titled “Human Bomb.”

After joining the cast of Bonanza in 1959, Landon continued to rise in popularity.

Joseph “Little Joe” Cartwright was his character until the show ended in 1973.

After portraying Charles Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983, Landon became a household name.

When Landon began playing Jonathan Smith on Highway to Heaven, he was starring in yet another successful television series.

Landon’s final appearance on screen was in the TV movie Us.

Landon died on July 1, 1991, at the age of 54.

His death was caused by liver and pancreatic cancer.

When he first received the cancer diagnosis, his daughter, Leslie Landon Matthews, told People that her father tried to remain optimistic about the outcome.

He fought the disease all the way to the end.

“He definitely showed his vulnerable side by announcing this illness,” Matthews said, “but he wanted to stay as hopeful as possible that he could beat it.”

“I think what surprised all of us the most was how quickly his health deteriorated.”

Landon’s children work tirelessly to preserve their father’s memory.

They shared some of their memories and thoughts about him during an interview with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

“I keep my father’s memory alive by working hard, being a good human being, and trying to be of service to others,” Shawna Landon says in an interview with PanCAN. “I instill some of his strong beliefs in my children–to work hard, be a good human being, and live each day to the fullest.”

Never take for granted what you have, and do whatever you want right now.

There are only so many tomorrows in the world.

