How Peter Jackson Discovered the Beatles’ Secret Conversations in “The Beatles: Get Back”

The Beatles: Get Back, a Disney(plus) docu-series, has given fans an inside look at the Beatles’ creative process.

Several hours of footage show Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr putting the pieces together for songs that would go on to become classics.

Director Peter Jackson admitted that hearing all of their conversations wasn’t easy.

Jackson spoke at a Zoom press conference for The Beatles: Get Back, which will be released in November.

He described how he used new digital tools to unearth previously buried band member dialogue that had been masked by music and other background noise.

Park Road Post Production was founded by Jackson in New Zealand.

His team devised a method of dissecting the audio recorded for the 1969 documentary Let It Be.

Even with all of the raw footage shot in 1969, none of these conversations would have been heard unless The Beatles: Get Back was released.

The audio was the most depressing aspect of the project at first.

It was like, ‘Okay, well, it’s great, it’s fantastic, but God, I wish we could hear what they’re saying.’ So what we ended up doing was, here in New Zealand, at Park Road Post, we’ve got these very clever people.

They’ve created a machine learning and AI program.

So, when the guys are playing and the drum and the guitars are drowning out the vocals and it’s all kind of weird, we could take this mono tape, digitize it, put it into the computer, teach the computer what a guitar sounds like, teach the computer what a human voice sounds like, teach them what a drum sounds like, and then say, ‘Okay, just give us the guitars by themselves.’

They could isolate the guitars and the band members talking if they could isolate the guitars.

The groundbreaking audio from The Beatles: Get Back comes from there.

“So you see Ringo drumming but can’t hear him,” Jackson explained.

“Then you say, ‘Give us the vocals,’ and you have nothing but voices.”

As a result, we created this technology that allows us to de-mix and split all of the audio components off of these mono tracks.”

For The Beatles: Get Back, Jackson edited over 50 hours of footage.

He sifted through even more audio that lacked accompanying video.

