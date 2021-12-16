How quickly can YOU spot the moggy? A woman disguises her cat so her landlord doesn’t notice she has a pet… but how quickly can YOU spot the moggy?

How quickly can YOU spot the moggy? A woman disguises her cat so her landlord doesn’t notice she has a pet… how quickly can YOU spot the moggy?

After sharing a video in which she disguised her cat so her landlord wouldn’t notice she had one, a CAT lover has gone viral.

Gosia, a TikTok user, posted the video, which shows the feline hidden among a large group of soft toys.

“Did I hide my cat well?” she asked alongside a video in which she wrote: “When your landlord comes for an inspection and doesn’t allow pets.”

The next words on the video read, “Can you find Larry?”

The video showed a sloth, a duck, and Pikachu from Pokemon, among other plush toys, with viewers hoping to see the cat.

“You’re telling me there’s a live animal in this video?” one person asked, while another said, “I don’t believe there’s a real animal anywhere in that.”

“That’s correct.

This is the seventh time I’ve watched it, and it’s still not there.

Another person said, “I swear it’s a prank,” to which Gosia replied, “I promise you he’s there – staring at you!”

Some viewers were adamant about not giving up the search for Larry, writing on Facebook: “FINALLY FOUND HIM AFTER 30 MINUTES.”

“I finally found him half an hour later on repeat,” someone else said.

“I think I just see him peeking out over the bears leg and under black cats head?” one user wrote.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

“It’s terrifying when you can’t find the real cat, but it’s even scarier when you find the eyes,” one woman said.

Gosia later admitted that she was joking about the landlord paying her a visit and that she was just following a TikTok trend.

