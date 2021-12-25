How Ricky Martin Became One of the Most Influential Artists in the World

How Ricky Martin Became One of the Most Influential Artists on the Planet

Ricky Martin, a singer and activist, knew that sharing his story would help others who needed to know they weren’t alone.

Ricky Martin will be the first to admit that his life has had its fair share of oddities.

But for the multi-talented entertainer, his husband, and their four children, it’s more about living a life that inspires them these days.

“I want people to see a family in me and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission,” the Puerto Rican singer, who turns 50 on Dec. 1, said.

“It’s also part of my kids’ mission,” she told Out magazine in 2018.

When my children inquire about having two fathers, I tell them that we are a modern family.

This is a lovely sense of liberation.”

Martin began his family as a single father in 2008, surrogate-birthing twin sons Matteo and Valentino and proudly introducing them to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain in 2012.

Daughter Lucia was born in 2018 and son Renn was born in 2019 after he met Swedish and Syrian artist Jwan Yosef, whom he quietly married in 2017.

However, despite being a dedicated activist for years, advocating for HIV/AIDS patients, working to combat human trafficking, improving education for children in need around the world, providing aid after natural disasters, and much more, he spent the majority of his life hiding his true self from the world, fearful of how the truth would affect…

Almost everything worked in his favor.

“If you have a girlfriend, don’t say so, because your fans will be disappointed,” Martin told Vanity Fair Spain in 2012.

Since I was 12 years old, I’ve been performing with Menudo.

The most successful one, in our opinion, was the one with the most fans.

You were on the right track if you moved your hips and the girls screamed.

Who wouldn’t aspire to be Elvis Presley or Jim Morrison?”

Long before he became a solo pop star, he had a successful career in Latin music in the early 1990s, and then in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.