How Sarah Hyland Knew Wells Adams Was the One

Sarah Hyland didn’t need a rose to know that Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams was the one.

The 29-year-old actress looked back at their love story in a new interview for Cosmopolitan‘s May issue.

Like many people, Hyland first saw Adams on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. She rooted for and tweeted about him and then continued to follow his journey on Bachelor in Paradise. Eventually, Adams slid into her DMs. Soon, they were texting, sending each other voice memos, calling and FaceTiming. They then had their first real date at an Emmys party in September 2017.

“It’s the most millennial thing in the entire world,” the Modern Family star told the magazine. “I kind of want to gag at it.”

Just a few days after their date, Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant.

“He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” she recalled to Self back in 2018.

According to Cosmopolitan, Adams flew from Nashville to Los Angeles to see her on the weekends during her recovery process. He also met her parents. About a month into the relationship, they told each other they were falling in love.

“I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” Hyland told Cosmo. “I’m impatient.”

It wasn’t long before the couple started thinking about next steps.

“We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official,” she continued. “I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so f–king true. At least it was for me.”

Fans caught onto the romance by the end of October 2017. Less than two years later, Adams proposed.

It looks like the Bachelor in Paradise bartender knew Hyland was the one from the start, too. In a sweet tribute for their second anniversary, Adams wrote,”I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her.”

