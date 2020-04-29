How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Bested Those Bachelor Odds

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Lest Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici forget where their journey began, they need only walk past the master bedroom in their Dallas-area pad.

That’s where the graphic designer has framed the final final rose season 17’s Bachelor presented her back in that Thai forest in late 2012 right after he promised to tell her he loved her every day of the rest of their lives.

“It made sense to dry this one and make it permanent because it was accompanied by a ring and a proposal, so this is a really special thing,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2017. Because that last rose ceremony, complete with an elephant ride and a $75,000 Neil Lane diamond is as much part of their story as the the sweet, suburban life that followed. “We don’t want to shy away from the fact that we got engaged and fell in love on The Bachelor,” she said, “so that is the only red rose I will allow in my house!”

So, uh, we know one thing Sean won’t be bringing home to celebrate his wife’s 34th birthday today.

Though it makes sense that the Seattle native would be appropriately leery of allowing too much bad Bachelor ju-ju into their house. After all, it’s not as if ABC’s love hunt is teeming with success stories.

In 24 seasons of the original iteration of the series, in which an eligible, well, bachelor, is tasked with finding his forever in a group of 25 or so hopeful brides, exactly one guy—the 36-year-old former Kansas State football player—has wed his final rose recipient. (Though Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. get partial credit for reversing course post-finale to commit to their runners up and Colton Underwood still has a shot at joining Sean in the winner’s circle.)

“This is the moment my life changed forever,” the founder of stationary company LoweCo reminisced of Sean’s proposal ahead of the franchise’s most recent finale. “Seven years and an unnecessary amount of dumb jokes later, I’m not sure it changed for the better.”

Ah, the public roast, a surefire sign your union is strong enough to withstand any gentle ribbing.

Because more than six years removed from their televised vows, the Lowes are parents to sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 23 months, and 4-month-old daughter MIA, and the unofficial Mom and Dad of Bachelor Nation, often called upon to give their sage wisdom on how to make things work after the helicopters, hot tubs and endless glasses of champagne are packed away.

And after countless interviews, blog posts and one book—Lowe’s 2015 tome, For the Right Reasons: America’s Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First—they’ve come up with a few working theories. Will you choose to accept their keys to a fantasy marriage?