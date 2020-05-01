How series three of BBC thriller Killing Eve came to life in some VERY ordinary West London streets

The third series of Killing Eve is romping along at its usual break-neck speed with three brutal deaths already chalked up – but some viewers have been getting distracted by spotting their local high streets on screen.

The BBC drama, which was released early to help cheer people up during lockdown, has so far offered up locations including New Malden, Kingston, Kew and Ealing – with Twitter account @KillingEveSites signposting for fans the suburban streets the crew used during filming last summer.

While the show is known for it’s shocking and heart wrenching storylines, fans have admitted they’re thrilled to see so many filming locations they recognise from their own London neighbourhoods.

One independent off-licence, The Good Wine Shop, on Royal Parade in Kew, tweeted ‘fame at last’ after making a cameo in episode two when key character Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) lingers for a chat with Geraldine, the daughter of Carolyn Martens, head of Russia at M16.

As the titular character travelled through London on the top of a double-decker bus in the first episode, eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot she was actually driving along Ealing Broadway high street by looking at the size and shape of the shops in the background.

And while Eve believes she spots arch-nemesis Villanelle (Jodie Comber) loitering at a bus stop on the high street, fans noticed that the the location had actually been erected by production for the shot.

Meanwhile other West London neighbourhoods have also appeared in the programme with greater prominence.

In the third series of the programme, title character Eve (Sandra Oh) lives in New Malden with the character trudging up and down the local high street as she collects groceries and shopping.

Even her home, a small one bed studio apartment down an alleyway, has been found by avid fans who often take to Google Street view to gather information as to where the show is filmed.

And while Eve’s home may have been obvious to fans thanks to the show’s careful signposting, followers of the programme have also discovered some less identifiable locations.

Meanwhile eagle-eyed viewers were amused to discover the restaurant in which Eve works is actually the Han karaoke bar in Kingston.

The character could be seen standing outside the bar during the first episode as she exchanged a phone call with Kenny ahead of his unfortunate demise.

While shops on Royal Parade in Kew were on full display in the second episode of the drama, other locations were transformed by the programme’s production team to transport the viewer to faraway destinations.

And while it may appear that Eve’s former husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) is in a hospital facility in an unknown location, the cast and crew actually filmed the moment the former couple reunited after Gemma’s murder at Grove House in Roehampton.

And it’s not just the streets of West London that fans have spotted in the thrilling drama.

In episode one, Kenny’s (Sean Delaney) final bike ride ahead of his death to the Bitter Pill office took place along the recognisable Regent Canal.

He later arrived at the Bitter Pill offices in Greenfield Road, Whitechapel, a disused high-rise office space in the area, stuck between the old brick streets and the eastward spread of skyscrapers from The City.

And shortly after his demise, the characters are seen gathering for his funeral at a pub in the north-east of the city.

Eve, Konstantin, Carolyn and Geraldine joined together to remember the lovable character in Hackney’s Clapton Hart.

During Dasha’s (Harriet Walter) flashback scene in episode one, the audience were transported to a gymnasium in Moscow, Russia to watch her undertake seemingly her first assassination.

However, in reality this segment was filmed in the much more local Seymour Leisure Centre at Seymour Place in Marylebone.