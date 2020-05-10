How Shay Mitchell Is Spreading the Love on Her First Mother’s Day

Shay Mitchell is busy raising one pretty little (and confident) baby!

This Mother’s Day will be extra special for the actress as it will be her very first with daughter Atlas! Since the celebratory day will be looking different for most this year, Shay partnered with Pampers for their #sharethelove campaign to make sure moms everywhere feel appreciated and supported during this uncertain time.

“Parenting is definitely hard even in the best of times, and especially right now,” the YOU actress shared exclusively with E! News. “It’s just really important that we help each other out, offer that extra encouragement and anybody can do that by using the #sharethelove hashtag on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. It’s just kind of the perfect way to share some extra love on Mother’s Day, not Mother’s Day and everyday!”

Between spreading the love, designing dreamy BÉIS collections and raising Atlas, Shay is one busy mama! But she’s never too busy to share Atlas’ milestones with fans like swimming in the pool and, most recently, upgrading to solid food!

“I don’t know who was more excited for her, her or I, because she loves food and anything that comes in a spoon,” the former Pretty Little Liars star shared with E! News. “Her learning how to crawl backwards was really great, too. Every single day, there’s something new that comes up.”

Like so many families can relate to, the Coronavirus pandemic has caused this Mother’s Day to look a little different. But if you ask Shay, there are still plenty of ways to create fun memories.

“We will be at home and you know, maybe we’ll switch up the situation. Maybe we’ll put a little picnic set-up in our living room. I would normally bake something so maybe I’ll do that and watch a good show or something. I think just the quality time that we’ll have with Atlas is really just all I could ask for.”

And whether you’re a new mom or set to be a grandma, Shay wanted to share some wisdom that never goes out of style.

“I would say the best advice is no two experiences are the same,” the designer shared with us. “So, you know, don’t compare your experience or what you do with anybody else. We’re all different and I think taking everything day by day is some of the best advice. I really lean onto that in any circumstance.”

And as baby Atlas continues to grow up right in front of mom’s eyes, there’s one trait Shay hopes to spread to her daughter.

“I would say just the confidence to know whatever she wants to do, she can do it. With hard work, dedication, passion, she can attain that,” Shay explained. “I just want her to feel incredibly independent and just confident with her decisions.”

Happy Mother’s Day Shay and keep scrolling for some of the new mom’s gift picks!

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo