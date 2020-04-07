How social distancing is for parents of children with autism

(Photo: Esther Moreno Martinez / EyeEm via Getty Images)

Millions of children in the United States and around the world have suddenly come home from school and are largely stuck in the home because of the coronavirus pandemic that has driven countless families into new and stressful schedules.

For parents of approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States diagnosed with autism, school closings and home orders have presented a unique set of challenges. They help children who so often live from routine to adjust to a new everyday life that changes from minute to minute. In addition to monitoring distance learning, many caregivers also understand what it looks like for their children to receive certain therapies and services remotely.

“We have never seen anything like it,” said Dr. Malia Beckwith, head of development and behavioral pediatrics at Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Jersey, told HuffPost. “It is really unprecedented and definitely a challenge.”

Children in the spectrum generally live from routines, structure and “social practice,” said Beckwith, which makes this time extremely challenging for the children and their parents, who now have to act in many ways as teachers, therapists and mum or dad. However, she hopes that this can also be a source of comfort.

“It’s really about establishing this new routine, and once you have it, I think there is a lot of hope of how children and families will be able to do it,” said Beckwith.

HuffPost talked to three parents about what it was like to be parents while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and what to think about when you’re happy.

“It’s like our whole” village “has just … stopped.”

I have two girls. My younger daughter was officially diagnosed with autism at around 20 months of age. It was considered the stricter side of the spectrum and was non-verbal. Reese is in first grade now and she is incredible. She talks so much now! It has made so much progress in many ways. To like all Parents at the moment, I’m worried that she has a regression.

When she was little, I quit my job as a case manager because it was basically impossible to find childcare. I looked around for a side business. I always loved baking, so I started a biscuit company that started. I made 400 to 600 cookies a week from my house, but two weeks ago I had to close my doors. I couldn’t do it while watching our girls too. I’m going to apply for unemployment benefits and my husband has a job (he’s a cop), so we’re fine for now – although COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in his department. But I wonder how we should continue to pay for the private therapies our daughter receives.

She gets OT [occupational therapy] and language [therapy] at school and she also gets OT and language at home. She gets ABA [applied behavioral analysis] Therapy several times a week that lasts two to three hours per session. In a way, it’s like our whole “village” has just stopped … (At least personally.) Your school district was amazing, but trying to navigate through the telemedicine appointments was pretty frustrating – we turned on the laptop and then talked on our phones because we couldn’t hear the sound.

I know that she misses the social component of the school. And I wonder if she goes back, how will these interactions be for her? I hope that she learns enough from us and can catch up again. We try to stay positive, but it is difficult when it is in order to we just don’t know much. – Jenn, 39, Ohio

“Every day he asks if he can go back to school tomorrow.”

My son, who is 4 years old, has “highly functional” autism in addition to ADHD. Like many children in the spectrum, he needs routine. He is in preschool, but his school has been closed since March 18th. Since the school is not occupied, his routine is interrupted.

Every day, all day, he screams. He calls me and my husband and our 7 year old daughter. If his routine is not right, he has such difficulty expressing himself. He could start spinning or his body would go limp. He will make baby noises and cry.

We tried to have a routine for him at home, but I know my son missed school and wants to go back. Every day he asks if he can go back to school tomorrow. I told him that he couldn’t because of the corona virus, but his 4-year-old brain couldn’t process this information well.

California found that the school was closed until the fall and when I heard that my fear was increasing. I hope as long as his day is the same every day, he’ll get used to being at home – and the screaming, naming, and crying will subside. I know I have to take it day after day every day. Some days will be more difficult than others. – Neena, 41, California

“She told me:” All the things I do to deal with my fear are gone. “

My daughter is 13 years old and was diagnosed three years ago, which is definitely a little late in the game. She is in seventh grade and has been home from school for three weeks. It was like a cascade of cancellations: the school was canceled, its bat mitzvah was canceled, the choir was canceled. She had her first major “autistic breakdown” in over a year: she ran into her room, screamed, cried, and said, “I don’t know what I’m going to do to myself.” We definitely like to prepare them before something happens, and so much has changed for them without warning. She said to me, “All the things I do to deal with my fear are gone.”

Routine is so important to her, and if she doesn’t understand it, two things usually happen: she becomes anxious, but also tends to be forgotten. The first week she was free, which was technically a spring break, she spent an excessive amount of time seeing Disney + – while I was trying to figure out how to work from home.

Now that the “school” has started from afar, things are much better. There are many aspects of this type of learning that actually work better for her, which is very nice, although she has other challenges, like dyslexia, and I know she lacks the extra support she gets in the classroom. I can also see that it is difficult for them to figure out the new social “rules”. Do I initiate this Google Hangout with my friends? If you say no, does that mean you don’t like me? The stuff is heavy for any 13 year old and I think it can be particularly difficult for them.

She is an older child and has access to a phone and social media. One of the more difficult things is to limit contact with the news. It is easy for her to fixate on things and she tends to internalize herself. I told her I would speak to you for this and I asked her if I should tell you anything. She said the most difficult thing is that there is no definitive end. She wants to know: “Will I go to camp this summer? When does the choir start? “There is this ongoing insecurity that is difficult to deal with when you have a brain that wants specific things. She wants answers. – Dana, 42, Colorado

