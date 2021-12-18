How Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Might Be Related

What Does Spider-Man: No Way Home Have to Do With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Doctor Strange may have taken Iron Man’s place as the mature Avenger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the film still has other references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Because this occurs during Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland), MJ’s (Zendaya), and Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) senior year of high school, the three have started applying to colleges together.

They have their sights set on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), but have been turned down due to their ties to a now-famous Spider-Man.

Another Marvel superhero with strong MIT ties is Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who will guest star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the first act of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter tries to find a way for himself and his friends to all go to MIT. They all read their rejection letters together, and Peter gets the idea to visit Doctor Strange and ask for a spell to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man.

Of course, we already know from the trailers and promos that the spell is messed up, allowing villains from previous Spider-Man films to enter the MCU. As the plot progresses, MIT is pushed to the side as our heroes deal with multiversal threats.

By casting a spell that made everyone forget about him, including Peter’s friends and family, Doctor Strange was able to seal the multiverse cracks.

It’s not difficult to imagine MJ and Ned reapplying to MIT without Spider-Man’s baggage and being accepted.

Ironheart’s freshman year at the college could coincide with MJ and Ned’s.

Riri Williams is played by Dominique Thorne, a young genius who constructs her own suit of armor in her dorm room using scraps from Iron Man suits.

Ironheart will appear in the Black Panther sequel, though little is known about her solo Disney(plus) series.

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams will make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to ComicBook.com.

“Right now, we’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in an August interview surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “The character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” he added.

“I believe she began shooting this… ”

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Potentially Connects to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever