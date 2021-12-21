How Spider-Man: No Way Home Introduces Miles Morales to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters, and it’s no surprise that the highly anticipated film is smashing box office records.

But, beyond being the highest-grossing film of all time, it’s also one of the most important MCU films in terms of what it introduces and sets up for the future of not only the MCU as a whole, but also the characters who appear within it.

Another fan favorite Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is one of the characters introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There will be major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers from here on out.

This is your final opportunity to back out.

While many speculated and hoped that Spider-Man: No Way Home would bring Miles Morales into the MCU — we even explored the various ways that could happen in our own CRAM! for the film — he didn’t appear.

If there’s one thing No Way Home proved, it’s that anything is possible when Doctor Strange’s spell goes awry and brings villains from the Multiverse into Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s “main” universe.

In the final act of the film, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker has an unmasked conversation with Jamie Foxx’s Max DillonElectro, and when Dillon sees the hero unmasked, he makes a comment about how he always looked up to Spider-Man — specifically that Spider-Man was someone from Queens who stood up for people, and Dillon is surprised that Spider-Man isn’t Black.

Garfield’s Peter then says that there must be a Black Spider-Man somewhere in the rest of the Multiverse because Dillon looked up to him because of the idea of a Black Spider-Man.

Given the presence of two other Peter Parker versions of Spider-Man in the film, with Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining Holland, it seems very likely that a Black Spider-Man will appear as well.

While we don’t see Miles this time, this is the second time the hero has been mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first time was in Spider-Man Homecoming, when Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis mentions his nephew.

Davis is Miles’…

