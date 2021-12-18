How Spider-Man’s Producers Persuaded Stars from Previous Series to Return for No Way Home

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently in theaters. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) battles multiversal villains from the “Raimi-verse” and the “Webb-verse.” After being unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the entire

But the spell goes wrong, bringing in sinister supervillains from other universes, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe from Spider-Man), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina from Spider-Man 2), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans from The Amazing Spider-Man).

When it appears that Spider-Man will be unable to defeat these sinister supervillains trapped in his reality, he enlists the assistance of two other multiversal trespassers: “Peter (hashtag)2” (Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire) and “Peter (hashtag)3” (The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield).

But bringing together three generations of Spider-Men, as well as past foes Sandman (Thomas Haden Church from Spider-Man 3) and Electro (Jamie Foxx from The Amazing Spider-Man 2), took more effort than a mystical spell.

The biggest challenge in making No Way Home, according to Spider-Man producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, was “getting everyone to agree on the cool, big idea.”

“‘Hey, we’ve had a thought.

‘Cool! Can I read the script?’ ‘No.’ That was the most difficult part.

And Amy [Pascal], who can call anyone, anywhere, at any time, is a master producer when it comes to making things happen.”

Pascal, who was a top Sony executive during the production of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s two Amazing Spider-Man films, is now a producer for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with credits including the rebooted web-slinger’s trilogy set in the MCU, according to Pascal.

She said, “The parts were real.”

“That I was there the first time and would be again, that I have far too much respect for them and all the work we’ve done together…

