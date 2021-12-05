How ‘Star Wars’ Inspired Jedi Knights to Make Jediism the 4th Most Popular Religious Group in the United Kingdom

How ‘Star Wars’ Inspired Jedi Knights to Become the United Kingdom’s 4th Most Popular Religious Group

Since 1977, when moviegoers first saw the twin suns of Tatooine, Star Wars has meant more to its millions of ardent fans than most films could ever hope to achieve.

The intergalactic mythology played out in theaters, books, and streaming services inspired, moved, and entertained a dedicated community of people.

Even the most frustrated fan can’t resist the allure of a new entry into the canon, despite the less-than-successful portrayals of the universe that inspire intense social media debates whenever they’re bought up.

JJ Abrams wasn’t exaggerating when he told Daisy Ridley that the franchise was a religion to some people.

Some people put in the time and effort to make that description a reality…

The Phantom Menace, Star Wars’ big-screen return in 1999, may not have lived up to most fans’ expectations, but the revival of the franchise pushed some fans to new levels of devotion.

When given the opportunity to state their religious affiliation in the national census in several countries around the world, people began to list “Jedi” or “Jediism” as their faith, leading to the “Jedi Census Phenomenon.” There were so many examples of this that it became known as the “Jedi Census Phenomenon.”

The first occurrences of this occurred in 2001, which is surprising given that the original trilogy was already two decades old at the time.

However, the origins of this craze could not have occurred at any other time.

The concept of mass home media had progressed to the point where fans could own all of the Star Wars films and watch them as many times as they wanted, deepening their bond with the franchise.

(Expanded universe books, comics, and toys also helped.)

The internet’s new novelty played a part as well.

A false chain email further fueled the trend, claiming that if any religion reached a certain number of practitioners on the census (the number varied by country), the national government would be forced to recognize it in some way.

This is the situation:

