How Survivor Winners Spent, Saved, or Wasted Their (one million dollar) Prize

We’re checking in with all of the winners from the past 40 seasons of the CBS reality hit series to see if they overspend after outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting the competition.

They can outsmart you.

They have the ability to outplay each other.

They have the ability to outlast others.

Can they, however, go overboard?

They want to test their limits, they’re a super-fan who grew up watching the show, they want to meet new people and expand their world, they want to be on TV…and they might just want to earn (dollar)1 million in 39 days…or 26 days if they won the shortened season 41, which was crowned its winner on Wednesday night.

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

Erika Casupanan defeated Heather Aldert, Ricard Foyé, Xander Hastings, and Deshawn Radden to win the (dollar)1 million prize on CBS’s reality show Sole Survivor.

In honor of Erika becoming the 39th winner of Survivor (and the first Canadian! ), we thought it’d be fun to go back in time and check in with all of the previous winners, including the two-time champs, to see how they spent their prize money.

There are a few cautionary tales (here’s looking at you, original Survivor winner Richard Hatch! ), a lot of smart savers, a lot of charitable causes, and a lot of serious spenders…

The corporate trainer, who was a polarizing figure thanks to his arrogance, ruthless gameplay, and fondness for walking around camp naked during the first season of Survivor in 2000, has almost become one of the show’s most infamous characters.

Richard went on to become a TV personality and radio host after being the first to outwit, outplay, and outlast his opponents, and he later returned for another chance at (dollar)1 million on Survivor All-Stars.

(He appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and The Biggest Loser as well.)

He was charged with tax evasion in 2005 after failing to pay taxes on his (dollar)1 million prize and the appearance fees he received after winning.

Despite his claims that CBS promised to pay the bill, he was found guilty and sentenced to 51 months in prison in 2006.

After being released in May 2009, he was re-arrested for failing to file his taxes for the years 2000 and 2001.

After winning the second season, which took place in the Australian Outback, life returned to normal for…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How Survivor Winners Have Spent, Saved or Wasted Their (dollar)1 Million Prize