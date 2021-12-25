How ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Resolved Paul McCartney’s Biggest Problem With the Band’s Split

How ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Resolved Paul McCartney’s Biggest Problem With the Band’s Departure

Fans have been learning about the Beatles’ songwriting process since The Beatles: Get Back premiered in November.

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr debate lyrics and musical riffs in a three-part Disney(plus) series.

It surprised no one more than McCartney himself.

On November 1, McCartney was a guest on the Fresh Air podcast.

3 to promote Paul McCartney: The Lyrics, his new book.

As The Beatles: Get Back was about to air on Disney(plus), host Terry Gross enquired about McCartney’s thoughts on the film.

Get Back had the potential to reopen old wounds for The Beatles.

The raw footage from Peter Jackson’s 1969 film Let It Be was used to create a longform series.

It did, however, document the last time The Beatles wrote and recorded together.

George Harrison Rejects John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Big Idea in “The Beatles: Get Back”

On Fresh Air, McCartney told Gross, “I think that was something I said to Peter Jackson originally.”

“When I found out Peter was going to go through all of the footage, I told him, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to like this, Peter.’

It was from a very difficult period in my life, and it’s always appeared that I broke up the Beatles.’ That wasn’t the case, but the film and the accompanying journalism gave that impression.

“I’m not sure I’m going to like it,” I said.

Fans who have binge-watched all eight hours of The Beatles: Get Back know that the angst is nothing compared to the joy.

Because that’s what he saw in the original footage, Jackson focused on McCartney and co.’s creative process.

McCartney explained, “So he went off to New Zealand, where he works and lives.”

“A few weeks later, he replied with a text saying, ‘No, it’s nothing like that.’

This is just four guys having a great time working on songs.

There may be one or two tense moments, but that’s to be expected in any family.

It isn’t all peaches and cream.

But, in general, this was a rose garden.’ It was just us reuniting, showing each other our songs, learning them, and having fun with them.”

For decades, McCartney has carried the blame for The Beatles’ demise.

He’s come to terms with the fact that that’s how the story came to be.