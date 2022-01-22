How the Colors and Patterns of the Horses in ‘BOTW’ Affect Link’s Stats as Link’s Mount in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Horse Colors and Patterns Affect Stats as Link’s Mount

Like in Twilight Princess, Link rides Epona as his sole mount in most Legend of Zelda games.

When it comes to Link’s mounts, however, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shakes things up by giving them different stats.

Horse color patterns in BOTW can actually assist players in determining which mount is best for their play style, as some subtly reveal stats and temperaments.

Players can obtain a horse after Link completes the Great Plateau and sets out to defeat Calamity Ganon and rescue Princess Zelda.

With only one Stamina Wheel, however, certain horses are more difficult to calm and tame.

Horse color patterns can help you find an easy beginner mount early on in BOTW.

Spotted horses have lower stats, but Link does not need to soothe or tame them before registering them at a stable.

Croton, a YouTuber, delves into the BOTW horses’ hidden stats and how colors and patterns can aid players in determining the stats prior to registering them.

“Gentle horses… come in spotted, solid light brown, and solid pink varieties,” Croton says.

Players in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will need to put in a little more effort if they want better horses as they rush to save Mipha, Daruk, Revali, Urbosa, and Princess Zelda.

Solid-colored horses (except light brown and pink) have higher stats in BOTW than spotted horses.

They do, however, have a Wild Temperament.

As the horse tries to buck him off, Link must calm it down.

While it may appear that soothing a horse requires a lot of stamina, how quickly you press the L-trigger 15 times determines how long it takes.

Some BOTW horses with solid color coats, on the other hand, require up to 25 button presses.

However, you might be interested in specific statistics.

Knowing what the stats mean can help you narrow down exactly what kind of horse you’re looking for based on your play style.

You can also go horse hunting in Breath of the Wild to add to your Twilight Bow, one of the best bows in the game.

Regardless of color, each BOTW horse…

