And in the end (which was also the name of the episode), this is how the Criminal Minds cast said farewell.

After 15 seasons, the CBS procedural ended its run, and to mark the occasion the ensemble cast took to Instagram.

In an emotional but simple post, Matthew Gray Gubler said goodbye to the series he’s called home for the last 15 years. “I’ve carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years,” he wrote with the above photo. “After tonight I’ll just carry them in my heart where I will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have.”

At the time of the series finale, the cast included AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

In her Instagram farewell, Tyler thanked the unseen crew behind the scenes.

“This photo says it all. What an incredible ride with seven of the most caring, hardworking, talented people I have ever had the good fortune of working with. And a stellar team that toiled behind the scenes to make every inch of @crimmindscbs extraordinary. Thanks to everyone who touched the show and showed me kindness along the way, to Erica Messer and Breen Frazier and that fateful first day where they pitched me a six-episode arc that turned into five exceptional seasons. Wheels up, friends. #wheelsup,” she wrote.

Rodriguez’s post was a little more on the simple side.

And Brewster’s farewell post was even simpler.

Mantegna thanked the fans.

Henney shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

As did Cook.

While Vangsness shared behind-the-scenes photos and a video from the series finale.

Here’s to you, Criminal Minds!