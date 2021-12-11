How the Netflix Live-Action Series ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Was Killed by Leaks

The Netflix Live-Action Series “The Legend of Zelda” Was Killed by Leaks

After the failures of The Legend of Zelda cartoon and Super Mario Bros. in the 1990s, Nintendo has been very protective of their intellectual property.

Fans, on the other hand, have long advocated for a live-action Legend of Zelda Netflix series.

When live-action Legend of Zelda leaks from Netflix surfaced in 2014, it appeared that fans would be treated to an epic story.

This decision, however, resulted in the project’s cancellation.

Imagine it’s 2015, A Link Between Worlds has just come out a few years ago, and Nintendo has just announced Breath of the Wild.

Suddenly, news outlets began reporting on a Netflix Legend of Zelda live-action series that had been leaked.

Fans speculate on who might play Link, Ganondorf, King Hyrule, and other characters in a live-action Legend of Zelda film.

Yes, a live-action Zelda series on @Netflix.

Then there was silence from Nintendo, the developer of the Super Smash Bros. video game.

Many fans mistook the reports for rumors.

Comedian Adam Conover, on the other hand, knew more than just rumors about the story.

While an internet comedian turned TV host may appear to be an unlikely source for the truth about a closely guarded secret, Conover provided some context.

At around the 39-minute mark of The Serf Times podcast, Conover said, “At the same time I worked at CollegeHumor, we had a secret project where we were gonna make a claymation version of Starfox with Nintendo.”

“This is something I know because Shigeru Miyamoto visited our office.”

The Starfox project was supposed to be a parody of Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Fox, but this time with Falco and Fox McCloud.

Conover had hoped to meet Miyamoto in person, but he was unavailable that day.

“Then, about a month later, reports surfaced that ‘Netflix is no longer doing this Legend of Zelda,'” Conover recalled.

“Then I got word from my boss that we’re no longer doing Starfox.”

When he pressed his boss for more information, he revealed that someone at the streaming service was responsible for Nintendo’s decision to abandon the game adaptation project.

“And then I went and asked him, and he said, ‘Oh, someone at Netflix leaked The Legend of Zelda thing, and they weren’t supposed to talk about it,'” Conover went on to say.

“Nintendo freaked out because it was the first time in years for any project that they had done anything [with]IP.”

Nintendo took a big risk by partnering with Netflix, but the live-action Legend of Zelda leaks made them nervous enough to pull the plug.

"They didn't have television, and there were no adaptations of…

