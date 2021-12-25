How ‘The Nutcracker’ Inspired Michael Jackson’s Classic Album

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson is associated with Halloween, while Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known Christmas musical compositions.

Despite this, Jackson cited The Nutcracker as an inspiration for Thriller and another album.

Jackson discussed the impact The Nutcracker had on him as a child during an interview.

Jackson was the King of Pop, but that didn’t stop him from incorporating elements from other genres into his music.

Jackson mentioned Tchaikovsky in an Ebony interview, according to the New York Post.

Jackson said, “I’ve been studying composition since I was a little boy.”

“And it was Tchaikovsky who had the most influence on me.”

Jackson wanted Thriller to sound like The Nutcracker.

“On an album like Nutcracker Suite, every song is a knockout.

“Why can’t there be a pop album where… every song [is a hit]?” I thought to myself.

After 50 phone calls, Michael Jackson’s estate granted ‘Stranger Things’ permission to use ‘Thriller.’

The Nutcracker, according to the LA Times, also influenced one of Jackson’s subsequent albums, Dangerous.

Jackson told Ebony, “I wanted to do an album that was like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.”

“So that people would still be listening to it in a thousand years.”

“Something eternal,” Jackson added.

“I’d like to see children, teenagers, parents, and people of all races around the world, hundreds of years from now, still ripping songs from that album apart and dissecting it.”

“I’d like it to live.”

Jackson brought up The Nutcracker again in a 2001 interview with ABC News.

He felt Thriller’s success overshadowed his current album, Invincible.

He pointed out that music can become popular after being deemed a failure at first.

“When The Nutcracker Suite was first performed around the world, it was a complete disaster,” Jackson said.

“What matters is how the story concludes.”

Janet Jackson Assists Michael Jackson in the Making of the “Thriller” Track

Thriller became synonymous with the 1980s and pop music in general.

On the Billboard 200, the album charted for 500 weeks.

It topped the charts for 37 of those weeks.

Two tracks from the album…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/hD8JX7Kn6Tw” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/hD8JX7Kn6Tw/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/hD8JX7Kn6Tw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]