How the Royal Family Is Coping With Prince Charles’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

The Royal Family may be a tight-knit clan, but with Prince Charles contracting the coronavirus, they’re keeping their distance.

On Wednesday afternoon, Clarence House revealed the Prince of Wales tested positive for the novel COVID-19 after exhibiting “mild symptoms” in recent days. While the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla is in close contact with Charles, they said her results came back negative. “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement reads. Their statement added the Prince “remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

According to a source, the Prince and Duchess are currently at Birkhall, Charles’ Scottish home on Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. “Both are self-isolating and Camilla is following medical advice while Charles is recovering. He is in ‘good spirits’ his aides told us today, and is still working from his estate,” the E! source shares.

Due to his illness and concern for everyone’s health, Charles is keeping his distance from the rest of the Royal Family, although the insider says, “Other members of the royal family have been in touch with him by phone, but it is very much ‘business as usual’.”

“Prince Charles does not want undue fuss made, as obviously many thousands of people are suffering from the virus, some much more severely than him,” the source adds.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are currently social distancing at their Windsor estate, while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are staying at their Anmer Hall country estate in Sandringham, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In regards to the 93-year-old queen’s health, Buckingham Palace stated Queen Elizabeth II “remains in good health.”

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” their statement read.