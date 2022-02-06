How the Titles of ‘Manifest’ Episodes Relate to Airplanes and the Flight 828 Story

With the mysterious Flight 828 at the heart of Manifest’s story, it’s only natural that every episode title is related to airplanes or air travel.

Here’s everything we know about one of Netflix’s most popular series.

For the passengers on Flight 828, time literally flew by.

These passengers had no idea that they would return five years later, at the same age, when they boarded Flight 828.

The passengers, including Ben Stone, Michaela Stone, and Cal Stone, experienced magical callings as a result of this anomaly.

These characters learned more about the plane and what binds them together as a group.

Seasons 1-3 of Manifest, an original drama series, are now available on Netflix.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maifest creator Jeff Rake said, “It’s all connected.”

“Not to get all spiritual on you, but we’ve had a strong sense that the universe is keeping an eye on us.”

It all began with a magical plane.

Almost every episode dealt with Flight 828 and its passengers, which makes sense.

“The title of each episode is related to airplanes or air travel,” according to IMDb’s Manifest trivia.

Despite the fact that there are three seasons of episodes, each one is appropriately named using airplane-related terms.

That includes episodes titled “Turbulence,” “Reentry,” “Unclaimed Baggage,” and “Connecting Flights,” among others. Of course, the first Manifest episode was titled “Pilot,” which had a double meaning in relation to Flight 828.

Ben and Saanvi risked their lives to return the Flight 828 tailfin in the season 3 finale, which was split into two parts.

As a result, these episodes are referred to as “Mayday, Part 1” and “Mayday, Part 2.”

This series has plenty of “easter eggs” mentioning Flight 828, from the clock time to Michaela’s apartment number.

There are even references to Romans 8:28, which says, “and we know that everything happens for our good if we love God and fit into his plans.”

The television network NBC had originally canceled Manifest, but due to overwhelming fan support, Netflix renewed it for a fourth and final season, announcing the news on “828 Day.”

However, there’s no word on what the episode titles will be or whether they’ll stay with the plane…

