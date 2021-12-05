How the Yellowjackets Recruited the Best New TV Cast

How the Yellowjackets Put Together the Best New Cast on Television

On Showtime’s Yellowjackets, showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickelson explain how they assembled the likes of Melanie Lynksey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci to fill the two timelines.

It’s an age-old legend.

A boy and a girl cross paths.

A boy and a girl develop feelings for one another.

They marry and create a show about a soccer team that transforms into cannibals.

Isn’t it a classic love story?

Yellowjackets, Showtime’s buzzy new drama created by husband-and-wife showrunners Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, has a very loose origin story.

The show’s concept was first conceived in 2017, during one of their many marital pitch conversations, by the duo, who previously worked on Narcos and The CW’s The Originals.

While some couples argue about where to order takeout, Lyle and Nickerson argue about storylines.

“We’re married and spend an inordinate amount of time together, so we’re always throwing ideas back and forth,” Lyle told E! in a recent phone interview. “Some of them get a ‘huh’ response, and others might even get that same response, but then they kind of take hold, take root a little bit.”

“Then, a few days later, the other person will say, ‘You know, here’s a thing we can do with that idea or here’s a character idea,’ and they’ll have their own gravitational pull.”

One of them is this.”

Yellowjackets is easy to see why: it’s a coming-of-age story, psychological thriller, high school drama, and survival story, all melded together and told in two timelines.

Consider Lost crossed with Lord of the Flies, followed by Mean Girls and Netflix’s canceled-too-soon teen drama The Society.

The premise is simple but compelling: after their plane crashes en route to their championship game in 1996, a high school soccer team finds itself deserted in the remote wilderness.

Survivors are still trying to figure out what happened during that time in the present day.

There are no red cards or referees in the woods, so don’t expect to see them.

While Lyle and Nickerson rose to prominence as writers on The Originals, a Vampire Diaries spinoff, Yellowjackets is essentially The…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

How Yellowjackets Assembled the Best New Cast on TV