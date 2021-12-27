How to check if your oven is heating properly and, if it isn’t, how to fix the problem.

How to see if your oven is heating properly and what to do if it isn’t.

DON’T YOU HATE IT when you’re baking something and it comes out undercooked despite your best efforts?

This could indicate that your oven isn’t properly calibrated, but there’s a simple way to find out.

This is a common problem, according to a cooking expert known as Paleo Gluten-free Guy.

In his video, he suggested that you start by purchasing an oven thermometer.

“Affordable at hardware stores, grocery stores, and online.”

“Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and place the thermometer in the middle of the oven rack. Once you think it’s reached 350, give it another 10 minutes to double-check.”

“After that, take out the thermometer,” says the narrator.

He then demonstrated how, according to the thermometer, his oven heated up to 325 degrees.

“It turns out my oven is 25 degrees cooler than I assumed.”

People should continue to test their ovens the next day, according to a commenter in the comments section.

“Preheat the oven to 375°F and check the temperature with a thermometer set to 350°F.

The reason is that 350°F is the ideal temperature for caramelization!”

Unfortunately, the TikTok user revealed that unless you contact the oven’s manufacturer, there’s no way to truly fix the problem.

The simplest solution is to cook at a higher temperature in your oven.

If a recipe calls for 350 degrees, for example, you raise the temperature to 375 degrees if the oven is 25 degrees cooler.

If it gets too hot, the same thing happens.

A cleaning expert previously shared their best tips for keeping your oven gleaming and grease-free.

According to Matthew Harrison of Price Your Job, removing stains from your oven does not have to be a difficult task.

He advised that you can do it quickly and easily with inexpensive products or ingredients that you most likely already have on hand.

“Leaving grease and grime in your oven poses a fire risk because oil splatters may ignite if they come into contact with the hot oven surface or heating element,” he said.

“Burned grease can also produce a lot of smoke, which can set off your fire alarm and leave an unpleasant odor in your kitchen.”

Baking soda is a non-toxic, low-cost, and effective oven cleaner.

Simply combine 34 cup baking soda with 14 cup warm water until a paste is formed.

If you have a larger oven, you may need to double the recipe.

For a fresh scent, add two or three drops of essential oils.

Make certain your oven is turned off…

