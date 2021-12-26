How to clean your oven with minimal effort after cooking your Christmas dinner – and it removes ALL the grease

How to clean your oven with minimal effort after cooking your Christmas dinner – and remove ALL of the grease

CLEANING UP AFTER CHRISTMAS can be a difficult task, especially after an extravagant roast dinner.

You are not alone if your oven has seen better days, and cleaning experts have revealed their top tips for keeping it gleaming and grease-free.

According to Matthew Harrison of Price Your Job, removing stains from your oven does not have to be a difficult task.

He advised that you can do it quickly and easily with inexpensive products or ingredients that you most likely already have on hand.

“Leaving grease and grime in your oven poses a fire risk because oil splatters may ignite if they come into contact with the hot oven surface or heating element,” he said.

“Burned grease can also produce a lot of smoke, which can set off your fire alarm and leave an unpleasant odor in your kitchen.”

Here are Matthew’s top oven-cleaning tips…

For removing turkey grease from the oven, use bicarbonate of soda, which is non-toxic, inexpensive, and effective.

Simply combine 34 cup baking soda with 14 cup warm water until a paste is formed.

If you have a larger oven, you may need to double the recipe.

To give it a fresh scent, add two or three drops of essential oil.

Using a clean paintbrush, spread the paste throughout the interior of the oven, avoiding the oven door and bare metal surfaces.

You can use a clean toothbrush to remove extra tough grease and tight corners.

Allow to sit overnight before wiping away the grease with a damp cloth.

If there is any remaining grease, repeat the process until the oven is spotless.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Did you know that you can use your dishwasher tablet to clean turkey grease from the oven as well?

Simply submerge one or two dishwasher tablets in warm water for a short time, just long enough for the tablet to absorb the water but not long enough for it to dissolve or crumble.

Hold the tablet in your hand while wearing rubber gloves and scrub the excess grease out of your oven.

For the best scrubbing action and results, use the flat bottom of the tablet in circular motions.

Dip the tablet in warm water again if it becomes too dirty or begins to dry out.

The best part is that the dishwasher tablet is safe to use on bare metal surfaces as well as the oven glass door.

Once you’ve completed your task,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.