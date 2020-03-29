How to EAT your way to a six pack while in isolation

With so many gyms and fitness establishments closed or operating limited timetables, it can be difficult to know where to start if you’re at the beginning of a fitness journey.

Scott said: ‘Online health, fitness and nutrition programmes are paramount in helping everyone to not only build up their immune system but to guide us moving forward and help everyone achieve outstanding results in body and mind.

‘Find workouts you can do from home; the Six Pack Revolution is centred around this in order for our participants to be able to incorporate into their everyday life. HIIT and body weight exercises can be done anywhere.’

Scott’s daily exercises are short but highly effective, taking 10-15 minutes with two sessions of 30 minutes a week.

Most of them don’t require any equipment, but he recommends getting some battleropes.

‘They are cheap, they are fun and they burn fat and tone your body like you wouldn’t believe,’ he said.

Joining an online fitness community in times like these can also really help with mental and emotional health.

With many of us working from home, we’re no longer spending up to several hours of our day commuting.

Scott recommends using this extra time to prepare healthy meals.

‘Think of it this way, now you will have much more time to prepare your food and experiment with new recipes,’ he said.

‘Most of the recipes on the plan or in my book Eat Your Way to a Six Pack can be cooked in larger quantities, so you can make several meals in one go which is a fantastic way to ensure you can easily stay on plan!’

Scott claims the biggest misconception for fat loss is that you need to eat less.

‘On The Six Pack Revolution most participants find that they are eating much more than before,’ he said. We eat six times per day in the way of three meals and three snacks, spread throughout the day, plus a post-workout meal or shake following exercise.

‘Make sure your last meal is a snack around an hour before bedtime.’

He added: ‘Do not think for one minute that if you skip a meal, you will be slimmer as this is not the case.’

To keep it simple, Scott adopts a ‘rules of the hand’ system. ‘No need to measure, weigh or do anything else other than use your hand as a guide to how much you use in your recipe,’ he explained.

‘This works for your protein, carbohydrates and your healthy fats. Consume a palm-size and thickness amount of protein, a big handful of good carbohydrates, and a dash of healthy fats.’

Scott’s plan includes food plans for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans, and all of them can be adapted for food intolerances.

Scott said: ‘My top tip for losing weight, first and foremost is to stop focusing on weight. Throw away the scales and judge your success on how you look and feel.

‘Too many people focus on “losing weight” and therefore become slaves to the scales. This leads to disappointment if they do not see them going in the direction that they wish for.

‘For example, if you were to gain 3lbs of muscle and lose 2lbs of fat, this would be amazing – even though you gained weight. If you were to lose 3lbs of muscle and gain 2lb of fat, this would be terrible, but ironically many would be happy because they lost weight.

‘I have had a participant go from a size 10 to a size 6 looking like an action movie star and not lose a pound! We recommend you stay off the scales and go by how you look and feel, then you win.’

Even though you may be stuck at home, it’s important not to forget to drink water and hydrate.

‘Try to achieve three litres per day, especially if you are active and working out,’ Scott advised.

‘Looking, as always, for the positive, if you are at home you have a toilet closely on hand to flush out those toxins.’

We must all make sure we get the best night’s sleep possible and with all this worry and anxiety you may find that you are struggling to relax and drift off into a deep sleep.

‘The quickest and safest way is to exercise, eat healthily and take some time to wind down, therefore practicing mindfulness is ideal to do before bed, as well as staying off TV and social media.

‘Sit on a comfortable cushion on the floor – a good tip for keeping your back straight is to sit with your back against the sofa or bed and close your eyes. Breathe in through the nose as deep as you can with a slight pause before you exhale all the way out.

‘In your mind try to just focus on your breathing or something that makes you happy and stick with that thought. Try to keep your back straight for a full five minutes – it may ache a little, but the more you do this the stronger and more comfortable it will become.

‘After a week of this practice every day increase the time to seven-and-a-half minutes and then the following week, 10 minutes. Keep going until you find your happy time that you like to meditate.

‘Once your back is stronger you will no longer need any support and you can then choose anywhere you wish to practice.’