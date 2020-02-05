How to Get Alessandra Ambrosio’s 2020 Grammys Glow

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It was hard to miss Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio on the 2020 Grammys red carpet last night!

Decked out in Balmain and rocking a serious cat eye, her beauty look was crafted by make-up artist Beau Nelson, using 100% Pure’s clean skincare and fruit pigmented cosmetics. “Alessandra and I have worked together a lot the last few years,” Nelson tells E! News exclusively. “She’s so naturally beautiful that she barely needs anything, but she can also handle a look.”

And she knows what she likes. When it came time to create her Grammys look, Ambrosio and Nelson discussed the inspiration and direction she wanted to go in. “We almost always collaborate on the look,” he shares. “We talk about dress options and I look at the direction of what she ends up choosing to wear. In this case it was a very cool look from Balmain, which was already such a statement that we felt paring back with one graphic statement would be ideal. Beautiful skin, a graphic black liquid liner and a nude lip.”

The key to creating that beautiful skin? Sure, genetics plays a part of it, but Nelson also used some popular 100% Pure products to get Ambrosio prepped, like the Caffeine Mask, Bright Eyes Mask, Brightening Serum and Hydra Drench Cream.

Then, it came time to craft her make-up look. “Really wanting to focus on skin was key, so the right foundation and particularly the right bronzer was important,” Nelson says. “The 100% Pure Cocoa Pigmented Bronzer is a perfect tone of tanned brown with a hint of shimmer so it goes on looking melted into the skin instead of sitting on top. The black liquid liner was perfect to creating the clean lines I needed.”

Collaboration is key when crafting a red carpet moment that will wow the crowd, and Nelson definitely has that with Ambrosio. Says Nelson, “Working with Alessandra is always a pleasure. She’s fun, beautiful and always has a great outfit thanks to her stylist Monica Rose that I get to be inspired by.”

If you want to get Ambrosio’s look, shop our picks below! And when you’re recreating the make-up at home, Nelson wants you to remember something important: less is more. “Use foundation and concealer sparingly until you have the coverage you desire,” he adds. “Pop a bit of blush over bronzer for a realistic sun kissed look. And when doing liquid liner practice, a magnifying mirror and a pointed tip with a bit of remover are your best friend.”

