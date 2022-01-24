How to Get (dollar)50 Off Jewelry at Kendra Scott’s Sale

Kendra Scott is having a special three-day sale.

Now is your chance to save big on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott’s Sale! Kendra Scott is one of our favorite jewelry brands for beautiful, on-trend, and timeless designs.

Until January, she’s giving away up to (dollar)50 in jewelry.

The Austin-based line has a lot of options that won’t break the bank, but if you’re looking to splurge on a diamond piece, you’ll get (dollar)50 off Kendra Scott’s fine jewelry, sterling silver, and men’s pieces, with no promo code required.

Kendra Scott’s sale has a ton of styles at some of the season’s best prices, whether you’re looking for new earrings for yourself or the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

The Buy More, Save More event offers (dollar)10 off when you spend (dollar)75, (dollar)25 off when you spend (dollar)100, and (dollar)50 off when you spend (dollar)200; however, keep in mind that this deal expires just before midnight on Wednesday!

Kendra Scott is available for purchase online.

The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings, and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdale’s.

Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara, and Hilary Duff are all fans.

Check out ET’s picks for the best Kendra Scott jewelry deals right now.

Don’t miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide if you’re looking for even more gift ideas.

