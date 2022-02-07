How to get tickets for the Boardmasters Festival 2022, as announced by Kings of Leon, Disclosure, and George Ezra

How to get tickets to the Boardmasters Festival 2022, as announced by Kings of Leon, Disclosure, and George Ezra

The lineup for BOARDAMASTERS Festival 2022 has been revealed, and it is massive.

Kings of Leon, Disclosure, George Ezra, Bombay Bicycle Club, and The Wombats are among the artists scheduled to perform, and here’s how to get tickets.

The epic return of Boardmasters has been announced for 2022, and it appears to be massive.

Big names like Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, Self Esteem, and others will perform alongside Kings Of Leon, Disclosure, and George Ezra, who have already been announced.

Tom Grennan, Bastille, Declan Mckenna, Damian Marley, Idles, and others are among the artists set to perform.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 4 at 10 a.m., so set your alarms because they will sell out quickly.

See Tickets will be selling them, and you can order them here.

Presale tickets went on sale on February 3rd, and camping early bird tickets sold out in under 8 minutes, so you’ll have to act quickly.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re hoping to score a pair of tickets.

The 10th to 14th of August is Boardmasters 2021.

Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall, host the Boardmasters competition.

Surfing will take place on Fistral Beach, while live music will be performed at Watergate Bay.

If you’re looking for a ticket to Boardmasters 2022, you have a few choices:

Early bird camping tickets have already sold out, and general admission tickets will go on sale from See Tickets on February 4 at 10 a.m.

Boardmasters is looking forward to a fantastic year in 2022.

On Friday, George Ezra will perform, followed by Disclosure on Saturday, and Kings of Leon on Sunday.

