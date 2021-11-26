How to get your tea cups spotless in seconds if you’ve been washing them incorrectly.

There are few things more aggravating than pulling a clean tea cup from the dishwasher to discover it is still dirty and stained.

However, Facebook users are going crazy over a £1.95 way to remove those dried-on stains safely and quickly.

“What’s the best way to clean stained mugs?” one frustrated woman asked on Facebook’s Cleaning Tips and Tricks group.

Several cleaning fans responded within minutes, with some suggesting soaking them in bleach and others arguing that bleach is not the safest stain-removing method.

But Milton Sterilising Fluid, which starts at £1.95, received the most positive feedback.

One person suggested “Milton and fill with cold water for an hour or more and rinse well after.”

“Leave it steep for a while in water and milton,” another suggested.

Then scrub with a sponge and wash.”

Another user wrote, “Milton is amazing how many cleaning uses it has! Hot water and half a cap of Milton and you’ll be clear in 1 hour xx.”

Milton is loved by millions of people around the world as a cleaning method for items like loofahs, toilet brushes, and even menstrual cups, in addition to being a go-to product for mums to sterilise baby bottles, dummies, and tableware.

Householdlove, a TikTok user, posted a video of herself sanitizing her menstrual cup, explaining that she “likes to pop it in with a capful of Milton and cold water for 15 minutes to sanitize.”

She then soaks it in boiling water for three minutes before air drying it to ensure it’s clean and sanitized for the next month.

