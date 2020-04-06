How to grow your own vegetables on your balcony and when to plant what

Spinach, chillies, radishes, garlic and micro greens

The ultimate way to grow your own with no ground space at all, are windowsills.

There are an abundance of vegetables that can be grown on windowsills, including radishes, garlic and micro greens. Keeping your windowsill containers on a tray or in a dish will stop them from leaking and causing a mess.

If it’s a nice sunny spot, tomatoes can be grown in a window box, dwarf varieties and cherry tomatoes are perfect.

If the ledge is deep enough and allows for a wide container, spinach grows well even with just a few hours of sun. The same advice goes here when it comes to watering, keep the compost moist but not wet, making sure it doesn’t dry out. Choose pots at least six inches deep and give each spinach plant plenty of space for larger leaves.

Chillies can be grown from windowsills, but keep in mind that these fiery little tropical plants like lots of warmth and sunlight and plenty of TLC. A south-facing window is ideal as this will get the most sunlight. Choose short varieties, which can be bought as pre-grown plants or from seed.

Cherry tomatoes, lettuce,

Vertical gardening is ideal for courtyard gardens and can be achieved with a living wall system to grow your own herbs, or keep it more simple with a few wall planters.

Look for a space along walls and fences you can fix a bracket for a hanging planter, as these are the perfect size for cherry tomatoes and lettuce.

A quick way to start growing your own vegetables is to add a free standing VegTrug, perfect to place on any patio or courtyard.

The height of these wooden planters mean you can tend to your crops at waist height and they are extra deep, making them suitable for root vegetables.

Lettuce, rocket, garden herbs

Although balconies are usually narrow, that doesn’t mean that there is not enough space to grow fresh produce. You don’t need much room at all to grow salads, tomatoes and garden herbs, which can all be grown in containers and pots.

Before deciding on what to grow, it is best to check how much sun your balcony gets as this will dictate what will thrive. You need at least five to six hours of full sun a day to grow the biggest variety of vegetable plants.

It is also worth considering how sheltered the balcony is from wind, as plants will dry out quickly in windy conditions. Choose lightweight pots rather than stone or terracotta ones, as these will dry out fastest.

If you don’t have much ground space, choose saddle pots or rail rack planters, that can both be hung over balcony railings.

Choose deep pots, as most vegetables need containers approx. 10 to 12 inches deep to allow space for roots to grow.

One of the quickest vegetables to grow from plant to plate is cut and come again salad greens. Not taking up much room, as the name suggests, they give multiple pickings

For cut and come again balcony salad leaves you’ll need good quality multi-purpose compost, salad seeds suitable for cut and come again treatment (lettuce, rocket and spinach), and a container with drainage holes.

Beetroot, carrots, beans, tomatoes and kale

Every little bit of space can be turned into an area to grow fresh produce, which is why pots outside the front door can come in extremely handy.

There are a huge number of vegetables that can be grown in containers right by your backdoor – from beetroot, carrots, tomatoes and many varieties of herbs.

Although it’s great to have colourful flowers blooming right outside your door, homegrown vegetables will enable you to become more self-sufficient and less reliant on supermarkets for all your ingredients.

If you haven’t got a lot of space, look at the combination of crops that can be grown together in the same container. Beans are a great starter, as they produce high levels of nitrogen, which helps crops, as it produces vital nutrition, that is usually produced through photosynthesis. Pair beans with kale, spinach or celery.

Potatoes

Very similarly to growing vegetables on balconies, containers will become your best friend in small gardens.

One of the problems in small urban gardens can be less than ideal soil conditions, especially if you are living with a new build garden or one with fairly new turf. The solution – installing a raised bed, as these can be tailored to fit the size of your space and is the ideal way to get growing from your own backdoor.

Raised beds are perfect for growing small plots of vegetables, as well as meaning less bending and kneeling for gardeners. Soil tends to be warmer meaning a longer growing season and it is more compact, plus the walls protect it from being stepped on.

If you are looking to combine gardening with an upcycling project, growing vegetables in a re-used wooden pallet is both an economical and space saving solution. There are lots of online tutorials to help you transform your pallet into a fully functioning veggie bed or vertical herb garden.

Grow sacks offer a great way to grow potatoes from your patio. Placed upright against a wall, the sack is filled with soil and/or fertiliser, and the chitted potato seeds are scattered in the bag. Grow bags are another good option for small gardens. These allow the crops to go up and outwards, but confined to the space of the bag. Allotment gardening on your doorstep!