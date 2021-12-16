How to make Christmas pudding in the microwave – and can it be reheated?

How to make Christmas pudding in the microwave – and if it can be reheated

THERE’S nothing quite like an alcoholic Christmas pudding to cap off the year’s biggest meal.

However, the heavily fruited pud is difficult to reheat, especially if you expect to have leftovers after Christmas Day.

Christmas pudding is traditionally made with 13 ingredients to represent Jesus and the Twelve Apostles.

Dried fruits and treacle, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, are examples.

A sixpence – or a penny – is added to the pudding as a tradition that has been passed down through the generations, with the belief that whoever finds it will be wealthy and fortunate in the coming year.

While it’s a Christmas tradition, knowing how to prepare store-bought or homemade pudding can always be improved.

The pudding’s flavor will benefit from steaming first.

Most experts advise steaming your pudding.

They also advise doing it before Christmas Day because it can take several hours to prepare.

If you made the pudding ahead of time, you could steam it again on Christmas Eve, cool it, then store it in the fridge until needed, then microwave it to eat.

Chef Nigella Lawson recommends steaming the pudding for eight hours because it is “important for the pudding’s flavor,” according to her website.

Doves Farm, on the other hand, claims that two hours is sufficient to fully cook the fruity pudding.

If you’re really pressed for time, you can even reheat your Christmas pudding in the microwave – just be careful not to burn it.

Nigella recommends using a microwaveable bowl, preferably one made of plastic rather than ceramic, because ceramic can become dangerously hot.

It’s best to heat up your pudding before Christmas Day, according to Doves Farm, if you’re planning on using the microwave to cook it.

Most people find that the oven is pretty much full on Christmas Day with the turkey and other foods, so it’s easier to steam the pudding on the stove top, where it can cook without requiring too much attention.

If you want to finish cooking the pudding in the oven, place it in a bain marie (a deep roasting pan filled with hot water) and bake it for 3 hours at 150°C/300°F.

Throughout the cooking process, check the bain marie and add more hot water as needed.

