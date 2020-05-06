How to make Greggs Yum Yums at home: Amateur chef shares guide to recreate the bakes in lockdown

An amateur chef has shared his guide to recreating the ultimate Greggs Yum Yum during lockdown.

British TikTok user @CaughtSnackin posted a short video on his channel to reveal how to recreate the delicious sweet treats.

The simple recipe contains just seven ingredients and promises to be near identical to the bakery’s popular twisted doughnut snack.

Social media users were wowed by the snack, which comes as Greggs cafes and bakeries remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the video, the recipe requires 150g strong white flour, 25g melted butter, 1 egg, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tbsp caster sugar, 7g instant yeast and 70ml warm water for the dough.

Meanwhile bakers will also need 1/2 cup of icing sugar and 2 tbsp water for the tasty icing sugar glaze.

@CaughtSnackin explained that bakers should begin by adding the flour, melted butter, whisked egg, salt, sugar, yeast and warm water into a bowl and mix until ‘it be looking doughy’.

Then roll into a ball shape and leave in a bowl covered in cling film to prove.

After it’s risen, he said it ‘should be looking massive’ before saying you should be ‘giving it a punch for the culture.’

Then the dough should be rolled out into a circular shape, before it is sliced into four sections and strips of three.

Following that, he advised cutting the centre of each section, before twisting the slices around one another.

Then shallow fry on each side in oil at 180 degrees, and finish by glazing each yum yum with icing sugar and water.

The tasty treat has wowed pastry lovers, who flooded the comments to say they ‘needed’ to try the bake.

One desperate pastry enthusiast said: ‘This is a need.’

Another commented: ‘Looks amazing, we need to make these.’

The bakery is among the many high street favourites to share their usually tightly-guarded secrets during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonalds have shared how to make their Sausage and Egg McMuffin, while Pizza Express and Wagamamas are releasing weekly recipes.