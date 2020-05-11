How to make Pizza Express Funghi di Bosco

Pizza Express has delighted fans by releasing the recipe for their Funghi di Bosco Romana pizza.

The Italian favourite closed all of its restaurants six weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, but now food fans can recreate the popular pizza at home with a simple nine-step recipe.

It comes after they shared their recipe on how to make their margherita, doughball and calzone, so fans can bake up the tasty treats at home.

But while the other recipes informed fans how to create their pizza from scratch, the restaurant advised fans to skip a step in their latest post – suggesting it is best to buy their Margherita Romana base and then add mushrooms, garlic and rosemary and parsley to finish it off.

Taking to Instagram, the chain described it as ‘the perfect all rounder’ that ‘packs a punch’.

‘With its chunky portobello mushrooms, garlic oil and a double pinch of black – a rule started by our founder, Peter, for all mushroom recipes.

For fans who want to make the recipe from scratch, they can make Pizza Express’ Margherita as a base, and then top with mushrooms.

Pizza Express have made their pizzas and the dough balls for more than fifty years and have kept the recipe a tightly-guarded secret in that time.

But it’s followed McDonald’s and Greggs in taking the unprecedented step of sharing top-secret recipes for the very first time.

And fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the release of the new recipe after it was posted on Instagram and Facebook this morning.

‘My dreams have come true’ wrote one, while a second penned: ‘This makes me want to cry.’

A third added: ‘Helllllsss yeah.’