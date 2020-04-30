How to make your own Pizza Express Fiorentina

Pizza Express fans are delighted after the high street chain releases its recipe for their ‘controversial’ Fiorentina pizza as part of the homemade favourites series.

The Italian favourite closed all its restaurants four weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, but now food fans can now recreate the classic pizza using their simple 12-step Margarita base and adding the toppings.

The delicious dough is made from whipping up flour, yeast, sugar and water, topped with consists of passata, mozzarella cheese and sprinkle of oregano and basil.

By adding just black olives and blanched spinach in a circular pattern around the edge of the pizza and cracking an egg (an ingredient which makes it controversial) in the middle – budding chefs can transform a simple Margarita into a delicious alternative.

And for those who are short of time, Pizza Express even advised food fans to use their pre-made Margarita pizza which gives the same show-stopping result.

The high street chain posted on its website: ‘How do you feel about egg on your pizza?

‘Some people think it’s a little controversial, but this recipe has been a staple on our menu for decades. Wanna try? Let’s get cracking!’

It comes after the chain released the recipe for its famous dough ball starter.

Pizza Express has served both the Margherita pizza and the dough balls for more than fifty years and have kept the recipe a tightly guarded secret in that time.

But it has followed McDonald’s and Greggs in taking the unprecedented step of sharing top-secret recipes for the very first time.

Due to an outpouring of love from food fans over the spilled secrets, the chain is now set to release a recipe for one menu item every Sunday, with either

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the release of the Fiorentina recipe and claimed how it is their ‘favourite Pizza Express pizza every time’.

Sally Lyall said: ‘Planning to make pizza tomorrow so perfect timing.’