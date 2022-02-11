How to prune Hydrangeas and When to Prune Them

Hydrangea Pruning: When and How to Prune

HYDRANGEAS are a popular plant that can be found in many UK gardens, but they require regular care in order to bloom.

This flower can be found in over 70 different species all over the world, and it blooms in the middle to late summer.

Hydrangeas with mopheads or lacecaps, which require pruning in late winter to early spring, are found in the majority of UK gardens.

The mophead has a full, round flower with large petals, while the lacecap has dainty flowers in the center surrounded by larger petals.

Climbing Hydrangeas, for example, require pruning after they have finished flowering in late summer.

The plant may be damaged by frost if you prune it in the early winter.

Over the winter, leaving the flowers on can provide some protection from frosty nights.

The simplest method is to remove the plant’s dead bloom.

Snip all the way down to the next new buds on the stem, if they’re visible, or wherever else looks good.

Cut old stems back to the base to encourage new growth in more established plants.

To ensure a clean cut without damaging your plant, use clean, sharp garden shears or scissors.

The next year’s stems will bloom.

If not pruned, hydrangeas can become clogged.

If the stem is woody or dead, it will not bloom as well.

Pruning your hydrangea encourages it to grow stronger in order to produce more buds in the future.

It will also look much better without all of the browning flowers.