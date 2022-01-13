How to Purchase Coachella Tickets in 2022

Where can I get Coachella 2022 tickets?

COACHELLA will make a comeback in April 2022.

After being canceled in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the renowned spectacle is making a comeback.

The first weekend’s tickets have already sold out.

Weekend two presale begins Friday, January 14th at 10 a.m. PST, with any remaining inventory going on sale at 2 p.m. PST. You can register for presale on the official Coachella website.

Those who purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 festival will be reimbursed.

Coachella 2022 is split into two weekends.

The official festival dates for the 2022 festival series are April 15-17 and April 22-24.

It will take place in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club.

81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201 is the address for the celebrations.

This year’s Coachella lineup includes Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West.

The event was set to feature Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott as headliners, but Scott was dropped from the lineup after the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021.

Big Sean, Doja Cat, and Swedish House Mafia are among the other performers this year.

Coachella organizers, Goldenvoice, say the festival will continue to monitor coronavirus health regulations as the festival gets closer to the date.

“It’s too early to tell exactly what precautions will be in place at the festival,” they said in a statement posted on their website.

“However, your health and safety remain our top priority, and we are continuing to monitor evolving health regulations and working closely with state and health officials to develop Covid-19 protocols for the festival,” the statement continues.

“We will adhere to all Covid-19 mandates that apply to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches so that you know what to expect,” the website concluded.

Face coverings, vaccinations, or a negative PCR test should be obtained at least 72 hours prior to the event, according to the organizers.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.