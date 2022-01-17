How to Read BTS’ ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ Webcomic

‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ by BTS: How to Read

BTS’ new webcomic 7FATES: CHAKHO debuted on WEBTOON on February 14. The mythical webcomic features an original story by HYBE, as well as characters based on and portrayed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS.

7FATES: CHAKHO is a completely digital comic book.

The story is also available as a WEBTOON webcomic and a Wattpad web novel.

Weekly new episodes of the webcomic will be available on the platform.

Fans of BTS can visit WEBTOON every week to read the webcomic.

The first of three webcomics created by HYBE artists is 7FATES: CHAKHO.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar with ENHYPEN and The Star Seekers with Tomorrow X Together will be released by HYBE and WEBTOON in 2022.

The webcomics were first announced at the “HYBE Corporate Briefing with the Community in 2021.”

Jin appears as Hwan, Cein is inspired by Suga, Hosu is inspired by J-Hope, RM is Dogeon, Haru is inspired by Jimin, V is Jooan, and Zeha is inspired by Jungkook in 7FATES: CHAKHO.

The web comic “follows seven young men bound by fate,” according to a press release.

They must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny after growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations.

7Fates: CHAKHO is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s ‘Chakhogapsa’ tiger hunters.

Traditional Korean tiger tales and a mythological world of wild beasts are reimagined in this story.”

BTS members appeared in 7FATES: CHAKHO teaser trailers leading up to the release of the web comic.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently on a well-deserved vacation while new content such as 7FATES: CHAKHO is being released.

