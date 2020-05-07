How to recreate a Greggs sausage roll at home: The Big Bakes releases its ‘top secret recipe’

Culinary experts have revealed how you can recreate a Greggs sausage roll at home if you’re missing the tasty bake in lockdown.

The team behind The Big Bakes, a British company that runs baking competitions, has shared a recipe that uses ingredients like green apple, fennel and pork sausages.

The recipe produces deliciously moreish bitesize sausage rolls but people looking for a more authentic experience could leave the roll in one long portion.

Here’s our special sausage roll recipe that we used with @ladbabyofficial last year! Ready to bake at home with us? All ingredients and equipment needed can be found on our instagram feed @thebig_bakes Stay safe… bake at home with The Big Bakes! #bakeathomewiththebigbakes #homebaking #bakingmadeeasy #quickbakingrecipes #lovebaking #bakefromhome #storecupboardrecipes #bakinginspo #isolationactivities #isolationbaking #sausageroll

A post shared by The Big Bakes (@thebig_bakes) on May 6, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

While Greggs cafes are currently closed across the country due to the coronavirus shutdown, the homemade substitute is a way to get a taste of the signature bake.

It comes after Greggs revealed the recipes for their cheese and bean pasty at home.

In a video shared to their Facebook page they took fans through a step-by-step process on how to put together the much loved melt.

Meanwhile Aldi shopper Hayley Bulgen, from Great Dunlow, Essex, posted the recipe on Facebook, sharing how she makes Greggs bacon and cheese wrap in lockdown for just 71p.

The Beauty and Holistic therapist said the recipe was ‘so easy’, revealing how she she grated mature cheddar cheese on to rolled puff pastry, before placing two pieces of bacon on top and wrapping the goey centre inside before baking.

Greggs is among the many high street favourites to share their usually tightly-guarded secrets during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonalds have shared how to make their Sausage and Egg McMuffin, while Pizza Express and Wagamamas are releasing weekly recipes.

Greggs cafes are currently closed across the country due to lockdown.

Last month the high street bakery chain told staff it planned a phased re-opening of stores, with 20 sites due to open in the Newcastle area from May 4 for takeaway and delivery as part of an initial trial.

However the chain later confirmed its trial would run ‘behind closed doors’ due to fears of customers flocking to its stores in large numbers.