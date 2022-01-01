How to See SMTOWN’s New Year’s Eve Concert in 2022

SMTOWN’s New Year’s Eve Concert in 2022: How to Watch

SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya is the best way for K-pop fans to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

SM Entertainment will host the free online concert, and fans of SM Entertainment groups will be able to watch their favorite K-pop groups perform.

Here’s how fans can see SMTOWN’s New Year’s Eve concert in 2022.

At 11 p.m., SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya will begin.

On SMTOWN’s official YouTube channel, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, fans can watch the concert for free.

Beyond LIVE, a concert streaming platform co-founded by SM Entertainment and Naver, will broadcast the SMTOWN concert.

“SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU [email protected],” according to the concert’s description on Beyond LIVE, “has been held in major cities around the world since 2008 and has set various records, as well as SM’s super-giant virtual country MUSIC NATION SMTOWN through a virtual country declaration ceremony in 2012.”

SMTOWN LIVE is based on ‘SMCU EXPRESS STATION,’ where all artists gather in a virtual space called ‘KWANGYA,’ and has compiled the performance contents that SM pursues.”

With 35.8 million streams, SMTOWN LIVE’Culture Humanity’ set a new record.

SM Entertainment is one of South Korea’s largest entertainment companies, and it manages a diverse roster of artists.

Popular groups such as aespa, NCT, Super Junior, Red Velvet, BoA, TVXQ, SHINee, EXO, and others are expected to perform at SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya.

At the SMTOWN New Year’s Eve concert, a new SM Entertainment girl group is expected to make their debut.

GOT stands for Girls On Top, and the new group will be made up of artists from existing SM Entertainment groups.

(GOT:Girls On Top)

2022.01.01New Song Release 2022.01.03.

